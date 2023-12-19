Fireworks group: No need for firecracker ban

Watch more on iWantTFC

More regulation but no ban.

This is the call of the Philippine Fireworks Association after the Department of the Interior and Local Government secretary said he wanted a total ban on firecrackers that cause injuries during New Year celebrations.

"Hindi kailangan na i-ban. Ang nangyayari lately, kulang ang regulasyon. Dapat higpitan ang regulasyon," Philippine Fireworks Association president Joven Ong said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Ong said the explosion of a cargo truck that was carrying a load of fireworks was because the firecrackers were improperly packaged.

"Mali ang formulation na ginawa. Kasi pag hindi dumaan sa masusing monitoring ng DTI Bureau of Product Standards at walang PS mark ito, dapat hindi ito ginagawa ito ng may lisensya o [walang] lisensya," he said.

Ong said that instead of a firecracker ban, the PNP-CSG should disallow permits for potassium chlorate - a common oxidizer in pyrotechnics that is no longer in use in other countries.

Instead of potassium chlorate, a more stable chemical should be used by manufacturers. "Dapat hindi na nakakakuha nang ganitong uri ng kemikal dito sa Pilipinas," he said.