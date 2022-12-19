Home  >  News

Zulueta told to face probe on Lapid, Villamor killings

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2022 11:06 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A former official of the Bureau of Corrections is urged to submit to a probe into his alleged role in the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Ricardo Zulueta surfaced over the weekend to deny any involvement in Lapid’s death and the murder of an inmate implicated in the case. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 19, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Percy Lapid   Ricardo Zulueta   Bureau of Corrections   Percy Lapid slay case  