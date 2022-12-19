Home > News Zulueta told to face probe on Lapid, Villamor killings ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2022 11:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A former official of the Bureau of Corrections is urged to submit to a probe into his alleged role in the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid. Ricardo Zulueta surfaced over the weekend to deny any involvement in Lapid’s death and the murder of an inmate implicated in the case. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 19, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid Ricardo Zulueta Bureau of Corrections Percy Lapid slay case /entertainment/12/19/22/first-look-teen-clash-starring-jayda-aljon-markus/video/spotlight/12/19/22/covid-19-endemic-na-ba/video/business/12/19/22/pldt-shares-plunge-after-budget-overrun-report/video/business/12/19/22/neda-chief-says-2022-gdp-growth-may-exceed-target/video/news/12/19/22/reds-say-no-holiday-ceasefire