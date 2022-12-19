Home > News CPP says no holiday ceasefire despite death of Joma Sison ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2022 11:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine communist rebels are not observing a holiday ceasefire with government troops. That pronouncement from the Communist Party of the Philippines made after the death of its founder Jose Maria Sison. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 19, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Jose Maria Sison Joma Sison CPP Communist Party of the Philippines holiday ceasefire /entertainment/12/19/22/first-look-teen-clash-starring-jayda-aljon-markus/video/spotlight/12/19/22/covid-19-endemic-na-ba/video/business/12/19/22/pldt-shares-plunge-after-budget-overrun-report/video/business/12/19/22/neda-chief-says-2022-gdp-growth-may-exceed-target/video/news/12/19/22/zulueta-told-to-face-probe-on-lapid-villamor-killings