CPP says no holiday ceasefire despite death of Joma Sison

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2022 11:03 PM

Philippine communist rebels are not observing a holiday ceasefire with government troops.

That pronouncement from the Communist Party of the Philippines made after the death of its founder Jose Maria Sison. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 19, 2022
 
