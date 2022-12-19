Home  >  News

Marcos on 87th AFP anniversary: Maintaining PH peace and stability remains a priority

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2022 11:02 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to preserve the country’s security and stability.

This message, delivered to the country’s troops after another recent incursion by China in Philippine waters. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 19, 2022
