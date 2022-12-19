Home > News Marcos on 87th AFP anniversary: Maintaining PH peace and stability remains a priority ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2022 11:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to preserve the country’s security and stability. This message, delivered to the country’s troops after another recent incursion by China in Philippine waters. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 19, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight AFP Armed Forces of the Philippines Bongbong Marcos /entertainment/12/19/22/first-look-teen-clash-starring-jayda-aljon-markus/video/spotlight/12/19/22/covid-19-endemic-na-ba/video/business/12/19/22/pldt-shares-plunge-after-budget-overrun-report/video/business/12/19/22/neda-chief-says-2022-gdp-growth-may-exceed-target/video/news/12/19/22/zulueta-told-to-face-probe-on-lapid-villamor-killings