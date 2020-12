Senator seeks probe into gov't vaccination plan, alleged lapse in Pfizer deal

Watch also in iWantTFC

Philippine diplomats alleged that negotiations were moving forward to acquire COVID-19 vaccines for the country, despite an alleged lapse by the Philippine health chief to purchase Pfizer's anti-COVID shots in time for January. The Philippine ambassador to the US no longer wanted to focus on the supposedly botched deal with Pfizer. But a senator said the incident begged an investigation into the Philippine government's COVID-19 vaccination plan. Willard Cheng has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 18, 2020