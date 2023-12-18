Watch more on iWantTFC

Reading skills and adequate nutrition are necessary tools for children to succeed, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said during the culminating activity of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) "Tara, Basa" program on Monday.

Under the program, Grade 2 students are tutored on reading by financially-challenged college students.

The DSWD said it was eyeing to expand the "Tara, Basa" program to Bulacan, after a successful pilot run in neighboring Metro Manila.

— Report by Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News