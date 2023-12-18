Home > News Vico Sotto: Reading skill, nutrition are children's 'tools to succeed' ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2023 07:31 PM | Updated as of Dec 18 2023 07:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Reading skills and adequate nutrition are necessary tools for children to succeed, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said during the culminating activity of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) "Tara, Basa" program on Monday. Under the program, Grade 2 students are tutored on reading by financially-challenged college students. The DSWD said it was eyeing to expand the "Tara, Basa" program to Bulacan, after a successful pilot run in neighboring Metro Manila. — Report by Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: Pasig City education DSWD Rex Gatchalian youth