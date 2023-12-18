'Pinakamalungkot na Pasko': 50,000 jeepney drivers could lose jobs - Manibela

Watch more on iWantTFC

This year could be the saddest Christmas yet for thousands of jeepney drivers who refuse to heed government's call for franchise consolidation by the end of the year.

Manibela president Mar Valbuena said members of FEJODAP, PISTON, ACTO, as well as transport groups that have already signed up for franchise consolidation will be discussing plans for a nationwide protest as the deadline for franchise consolidation looms.

Transport groups have rejected plans to modernize their jeepney units, which would cost at least P2 million per modernized jeep.

Valbuena said at least 50,000 jeepney units could stop plying their routes in Metro Manila, not counting other PUVs such as UV express units, as a result of the program.

"Ito ang isa pinakamalungkot na darating sa buhay nating mga tsuper," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.