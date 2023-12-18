Home  >  News

‘Kabayan’ weakens to LPA after triggering floods, flight cancellations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2023 11:56 PM

Tropical depression Kabayan was downgraded to a low pressure area Monday after making landfall in the province of Davao Oriental.

The storm forced thousands to evacuate from flooded areas and left at least one person missing. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 18, 2023
