Kabayan strands passengers, topples trees in Central Visayas

Hundreds of passengers were stranded Monday at different ports in Central Visayas as sea trips are canceled due to Tropical Storm Kabayan.

Commander Mark Mariano of the Philippine Coastguard Central Visayas said over 300 passengers are stranded in different terminals.

Meanwhile, there are 41 rolling cargoes and 31 vessels that are currently taking shelter.

“We coordinated with the local government unit to take care of them,” said Mariano.

All provinces in Central Visayas are currently placed under storm signal number 1 as of 8am today, December 18.

In Cebu City, the local government transported all stranded passengers to its sports complex where they were given a place to rest.

Meals were also provided for them.

Strong winds toppled a tree, which hit a taxi that was passing by the area in Osmeña Boulevard. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Classes and work are suspended in the provinces of Bohol and Siquijor while there are no classes in all levels for Negros Oriental.

Cebu province, on the other hand, left this discretion to the the different towns and cities.

Some tourist attractions are closed today due to the inclement weather such as the Kawasan Falls in Badian town.

All local disaster risk reduction and management offices are on alert for the onslaught of Tropical Storm Kabayan. Report by Annie Perez