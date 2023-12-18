Home > News Filipino hostaged by Hamas back in PH; reunites with family ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2023 11:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Filipino recently freed by his Hamas captors in Gaza is back home in the Philippines. But Jimmy Pacheco is not staying for good, as he plans to resume his work as a caregiver in Israel despite his harrowing experience. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 18, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Hamas Israel Israel-Hamas war Gaza