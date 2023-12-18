Home  >  News

Filipino hostaged by Hamas back in PH; reunites with family

Posted at Dec 18 2023 11:51 PM

A Filipino recently freed by his Hamas captors in Gaza is back home in the Philippines.

But Jimmy Pacheco is not staying for good, as he plans to resume his work as a caregiver in Israel despite his harrowing experience. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 18, 2023

