6,000 passengers stranded due to 'Kabayan': PCG

About 6,000 passengers were stranded across ports nationwide on Monday afternoon after Tropical Storm Kabayan triggered a halt in maritime travel, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

PCG Spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said that 5,400 of the affected passengers were waiting at the Manila North Harbor Port.

“Kasi nandito yung bulk ng babiyahe papunta ng Visayas at Mindanao dito sa North Harbor,” Balilo said in a press conference.



“Ang magandang balita dito, yung Batangas, kung saan yung bulk ng passengers ay marami ay wala pong pagbabawal. Gayundin po yung mga biyahe sa Matnog kaya wala tayong stranded sa may Bicol,” he added.

—Report from Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News

