‘Sino SENyo’: West Philippine Sea issue, political dynasty tinalakay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 08:00 PM

Apat pang tumatakbong senador ang humarap sa ‘Sino Senyo: The Senatorial Candidates Interview’ sa DZMM Teleradyo. Alamin ang kanilang posisyon sa bagong disenyo ng P1,000 at mga isyu tulad ng political dynasty at West Philippine Sea. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Sabado, 18 Disyembre 2021.

Shariff Ibrahim Albani   Sen. Richard Gordon   Guillermo Eleazar   Junbert Guigayuma   Sino SENYO   senatorial candidate   halalan   halalan2021   eleksyon  