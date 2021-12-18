Home > News ‘Sino SENyo’: West Philippine Sea issue, political dynasty tinalakay ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2021 08:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Apat pang tumatakbong senador ang humarap sa ‘Sino Senyo: The Senatorial Candidates Interview’ sa DZMM Teleradyo. Alamin ang kanilang posisyon sa bagong disenyo ng P1,000 at mga isyu tulad ng political dynasty at West Philippine Sea. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Sabado, 18 Disyembre 2021. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Shariff Ibrahim Albani Sen. Richard Gordon Guillermo Eleazar Junbert Guigayuma Sino SENYO senatorial candidate halalan halalan2021 eleksyon /entertainment/12/18/21/kapamilya-stars-sing-medley-of-abs-cbn-christmas-sids/news/12/18/21/ilang-bahagi-ng-palawan-matinding-sinalanta-ng-odette/sports/12/18/21/bleague-parks-nagoya-continue-mastery-over-toyama/news/12/18/21/odette-deaths-grow-amid-reports-of-alarming-destruction/video/news/12/18/21/tingnan-paskong-pasiklab-ng-ccp-bsp