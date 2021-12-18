Watch more on iWantTFC

Apat pang tumatakbong senador ang humarap sa ‘Sino Senyo: The Senatorial Candidates Interview’ sa DZMM Teleradyo. Alamin ang kanilang posisyon sa bagong disenyo ng P1,000 at mga isyu tulad ng political dynasty at West Philippine Sea. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Sabado, 18 Disyembre 2021.