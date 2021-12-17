Home  >  News

Residents, citizen journos share pictures, videos of Odette aftermath

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 03:01 AM

Citizen journalists and residents of typhoon-hit areas share their photos and videos of Odette's aftermath in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. We have this report. - ANC, The World Tonight, December 17, 2021
