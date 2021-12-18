Home  >  News

Sherwin Tinampay, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 05:01 PM

MAYNILA - Nagpahayag ang Malacañang ngayong linggo na pinapayagan na nito ang muling pagbubukas ng mga sabungan sa ilalim ng Alert Level 2 na may kalakip na mga kondisyon.

Higit isang taon na rin kasing sarado ang mga sabungan simula nang magkaroon ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Bagamat may krisis sa kalusugan, hindi natinag ang mga sabungero't sabungera kung kaya't nabuo ang kinahuhumalingan ngayong "online sabong."

Tila anuman ang mangyari, hindi na talaga mawawala sa sistema ng mga Pinoy ang sabong.

'Tandang' ang manok na ginagamit para sa sabong. Paniwala ng karamihan, ginawa raw ang tandang bilang panabong.

"They were born gladiator na talaga eh," ayon sa isang sabungero na nakapanayam ng ABS-CBN News.

Bagamat kilalang libangan ng mga kalalakihan, may mga kababaihan ring nalululong dito gaya na lamang ni Mother Lily.

"Ako kinakausap ko talaga ang manok. Bago maglaban sinasabihan ko, 'Oh, magpakagaling ka mamaya dahil mamaya papakainin kita ng mas masarap pa diyan,'" ani Mother Lily na beteranang sabungera.

Maituturing na marahas ang patayan sa pagitan ng dalawang hayop pero pagdating sa mga manok, bakit tinatangkilik ito ng nakararami? 

Panoorin ang dokumentaryong 'Sabong' ng The Correspondents na unang ipinalabas sa ABS-CBN Channel 2 noong 1999.

