The Butuan city government will focus on clearing operations, damage assessment and recovery after typhoon Odette caused massive flooding and landslides in the area, officials said.

The Agusan River water level continued to rise. As of 6 a.m. Friday, it reached 2.27 meters.

The local government on Thursday advised residents living near the river to evacuate to safer ground.

More than 4,000 families or more than 13,000 individuals were evacuated from their homes due to floods and landslides.

Relief goods have been distributed as well as non food items to affected families.

The Department of Public Works and Highways also conducted inspection along the national road affected by the typhoon.

Several road sections along the Daang Maharlika Road suffered massive landslides that covered half or whole lanes of the roads while other sections were submerged in water. — ANC Rundown 17 December 2021