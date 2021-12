Watch more on iWantTFC

All COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, the Department of Health said on Friday, after some confusion over the extended shelf life of some jabs.

The agency recently announced the expiration date for some Pfizer vaccine doses was extended, and that authorities are in talks with AstraZeneca to prolong the shelf life of some of its jabs, too.

"Nagkakalituhan sa expiry… All vaccines with FDA EUA remain to be safe and effective," said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

"Hindi po kami magbibigay ng bakuna sa inyo kung hindi siya safe and effective for our program," she said in a televised press briefing.

(There is some confusion with the expiry. All vaccines with emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration remain to be safe and effective. We will not give you any vaccine if it is not safe and effective for our program.)

The initial shelf life of vaccines is updated depending on stability data shown by manufacturers, said Cabotaje, who chairs the National Vaccination Operations Center.

"With the detection of the omicron, we reiterate the importance of getting vaccinated para may additional protection tayo (so that we have additional protection) against this COVID-19 variant," said the official.

The Philippines this week confirmed its first 2 imported cases of the heavily mutated omicron coronavirus variant.

About 43 million of the country’s 109 million population have completed their inoculation. Government eyes immunizing 54 million by the end of the year.