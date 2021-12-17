Home  >  News

Community pantry sa Sampaloc inalalayan ng ABS-CBN Foundation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 17 2021 08:23 PM

Nananatiling malaking tulong sa iba't ibang komunidad ang pagpapatuloy ng mga community pantry para sa mga pamilyang nangangailangan ngayong may pandemya. Isang community pantry organizer sa Sampaloc, Manila ang humiling sa ABS-CBN Foundation na mabigyan ng pagsasaluhan sa Pasko ang mga pamilya sa kanilang lugar. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 17 Disyembre 2021
 

