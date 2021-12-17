Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Nananatiling suspendido ang biyahe ng mga barko sa mga pantalan ng Batangas at Lucena dahil pa rin sa sama ng panahon na dala ng bagyong Odette.

“Sa ngayon, dahil nakataas ang Signal No. 1 sa atin sa southern Quezon at Batangas, December 14, pa lang ay nagkansela na tayo ng mga biyahe partikular dito sa PPA (Philippine Ports Authority) Lucena at PPA Batangas. Gayundin inalerto natin ang maliliit na port dito,” ayon kay Kelvin John Reyes ng Office of the Civil Defense sa Calabarzon.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Biyernes ng umaga, sinabi ni Reyes na walang stranded na pasahero ngayon sa Batangas port.

“Dito sa Lucena meron tayong napaulat na 37 katao at 2 rolling cargoes na hanggang sa ngayon nandoon pa rin at stranded,” dagdag ni Reyes.

Samantala, lahat ng access roads at telecommunication lines ay clear, base aniya sa ulat ng Department of Public Works and Highways. —TeleRadyo 17 Disyembre 2021