Palace: Duterte wants Duque to clear allegations linked to Pfizer vaccine deal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 17 2020 10:55 PM

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was asked by President Rodrigo Duterte to clarify allegations that he bungled a deal to acquire COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer. 

Duque's version of events in the talks with Pfizer was contradicted by a Philippine senator who revealed how the deal was supposedly derailed. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 17, 2020
