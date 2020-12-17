DepEd: Studies show low risk of COVID-19 transmission at schools
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 17 2020 11:00 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, DepEd, Department of Education, face-to-face classes, hybrid classes
- /entertainment/12/17/20/ivana-celebrates-10m-youtube-subscribers-by-giving-away-p10k-10-scholarships
- /business/12/17/20/smc-submits-offer-to-operate-maintain-naia-amid-rehab-delay
- /video/news/12/17/20/palace-duterte-wants-duque-to-clear-allegations-linked-to-pfizer-vaccine-deal
- /video/spotlight/12/17/20/icc-prosecutors-ph-drug-war-report-brings-hope-to-victims
- /video/sports/12/17/20/throwback-mamba-forever-sports-u