DepEd: Studies show low risk of COVID-19 transmission at schools

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 17 2020 11:00 PM

Education officials justified a plan to hold limited face-to-face classes in certain areas of the country come January. 

They cited reports which claim a lower risk of COVID-19 infections in schools, but one medical specialist warns its too early to make such a conclusion. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 17, 2020
