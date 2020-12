Coronavirus situation in jails improving: BJMP

Watch also in iWantTFC

Only 88 out of 1,987 cases of COVID-19 recorded in detention facilities remain active, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said Thursday.

"Bumubuti po iyong condition ng mga pasyente natin. Pangalawa, bumababa ang mga numbers na ito," BJMP spokesperson Jail Chief Insp. Xavier Solda said in a public briefing.

(The condition of our patients is improving. Second, the numbers are going down.)

To further curb the spread of COVID-19 this Christmas, jails will not accept visitors, who may instead get an appointment to talk with inmates online, he said.

