80,000 more OFWs expected to return home in 1st half of 2021 due to pandemic: official

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 17 2020 06:03 PM

Some 80,000 more Filipino migrant workers are expected to return to the Philippines in the first half of next year, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said on Thursday. 

Around 370,000 overseas Filipino workers have already gone back to their home provinces this year as the COVID-19 pandemic left businesses struggling, OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said in a public briefing.

OFW remittances serve as a lifeline to the Philippine economy. Cash remittances from OFWs hit a record $30 billion (P1.5 trillion) in 2019, strengthening the peso against the dollar, and giving Filipinos more domestic spending capacity.

Video courtesy of PTV
