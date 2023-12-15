Home  >  News

Duterte skips grave threats probe anew

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2023 12:21 AM

Supporters of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte held a protest against a grave threat complaint filed against him by a House lawmaker.

But Duterte himself snubbed the prosecutor’s hearing on the case. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2023
