DOH reports slight rise in COVID-19 cases
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 16 2023 01:38 AM

The COVID-19 wards of several Philippine hospitals are again fully occupied as the country experiences an uptick in cases. But the Philippine health chief said this is still not a cause for concern. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2023