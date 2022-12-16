Thousands attend 1st day of Simbang Gabi at Quiapo Church

Watch more on iWantTFC

Thousands of churchgoers attended Friday the first day of the traditional nine-day dawn masses or "Simbang Gabi" at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila.

The Manila Police District said at least 2,500 people attended the 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Mass at Quiapo Church.

Police encouraged churchgoers to continue to wear facemasks despite the loosened the coronavirus restrictions.

Over 800 police officers have been deployed to 61 Catholic churches in Manila to maintain peace and order during the dawn masses.