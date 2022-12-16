Home  >  News

ANC

Swift House approval of Maharlika fund bill draws flak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2022 11:14 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Critics bash the swift approval by House lawmakers of a controversial measure to create the country's first sovereign wealth fund. They remain unappeased by amendments made by congressional leaders to the final version of the bill. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 16, 2022
Read More:  Congress   MIF   House of Representatives   sovereign wealth fund  