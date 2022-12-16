Home  >  News

ANC

NBI taps 3 more inmates in probe on convicts' deaths

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2022 11:16 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Three more inmates are tapped by the National Bureau of Investigation in its probe of the questionable deaths of several high-profile convicts inside the national penitentiary. The full story from Bianca Dava. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 16, 2022
Read More:  NBI   BuCor   National Bureau of Investigation   national penitentiary  