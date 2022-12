Watch more on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomes the swift passage by Congress of the government's P5.26-trillion national budget for 2023. The spending plan includes funding for education and public transport subsidies, but it also contains millions in pesos for intelligence funds that were restored to the education department's budget. Joyce Balancio has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 16, 2022