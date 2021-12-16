Home  >  News

DOH chief says vaccine expert panel to recommend shorter COVID-19 booster interval

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2021 10:51 PM

Philippine vaccine experts are recommending that COVID-19 booster shots be given much sooner than what was previously advised, as protection against highly transmissible variants.

But one epidemiologist urges the government to go slow on the proposal. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 16, 2021
