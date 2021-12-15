Home  >  News

Pari hinimok ang mga Katoliko na iboto si Robredo

Posted at Dec 16 2021 02:06 AM

Mahigit 2,000 urban poor ang sumama sa "pink panunuluyan" bilang pagsuporta sa presidential bid ni Leni Robredo. Hinimok naman ni Fr. Robert Reyes ang buong Simbahang Katolika na suportahan si Robredo. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 15 Disyembre 2021

