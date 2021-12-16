Home  >  News

ANC

More than 50,000 Surigao residents stay in evacuation centers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2021 10:31 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Mass evacuations and rescue operations carried out in various Philippine provinces as typhoon Odette unleashes floods and cuts power in several areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 16, 2021
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   typhoon Odette   OdettePH   bagyong Odette   Surigao   evacuation  