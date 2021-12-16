Watch more on iWantTFC

Almost 65 percent of senior citizens and nearly a quarter of minors in the country are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the health department said on Thursday, as it urged all eligible members of households to get immunized against the threat of the omicron coronavirus variant.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje reported 75 percent or 6 million out of 8 million senior citizens, who are at risk of severe COVID-19, have received at least one vaccine dose. She said nearly 65 percent have completed their inoculation.

"Maganda ang turnout sa mga gustong magpa-booster na senior citizen. Kailangan lang talaga pag-ibayuhin pa ang ating pagsisikap na mabakunahan iyong rest ng ating senior citizen," she said in a televised public briefing.

(The turnout is good among senior citizens who want to get booster shots. We just need to persevere more to vaccinate the rest of the senior citizens.)

Meanwhile, around 62 percent of children aged 12 to 17 have received one COVID-19 shot. Twenty-four percent or 2.7 million have completed 2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, Cabotaje said.

"Alam naman natin that vaccination offers another layer of protection. Nagpapababa siya ng ating tinatawag na the infection rates… Mas less ang tiyansa na makapasok sa mga bahay-bahay," she said, addressing the public.

(We know that vaccination offers another layer of protection. It lowers the infection rate. There are less chances that it can enter households.)

The official gave this reminder a day after the Philippines detected its first 2 imported cases of the heavily mutated omicron COVID-19 variant.

"Ang omicron po ay mas household ang target," said Cabotaje.

(Omicron targets the household more.)

She said a study shows 19 percent of households are affected by omicron, compared to Delta that hit 8.5 percent of households.

Small studies in the UK also showed children of unvaccinated parents appeared to be at risk for COVID-19, Cabotaje said.

"Importanteng lahat po sa household ay nabakunahan," she added.

(It is important for everyone in the household to be vaccinated.)

The Philippines has fully vaccinated 42.5 million of its 77.1 million target population.