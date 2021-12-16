Home  >  News

7 close contacts of PH omicron cases test negative for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2021 10:42 PM

Philippine health authorities locate and test seven persons who came into close contact with two travelers infected with the omicron COVID-19 variant.

The health department's spokesperson said measures are being taken to prevent the variant from spreading in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 16, 2021
 
