Unang Simbang Gabi sa pandemya dinagsa; health protocols mahigpit na pinatupad

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2020 07:18 PM

Tuloy ang tradisyon at debosyon. Iyan ang pinatunayan ng mga Katoliko na dumagsa sa unang Simbang Gabi sa panahon ng pandemya. Nagpaalala naman si Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo na manindigan laban sa mga pang-aabuso sa lipunan. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 16 Disyembre 2020

