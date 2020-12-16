Troops ready for Red holiday attacks after Duterte rejects ceasefire: security adviser

Watch also in iWantTFC

The police and military are ready for potential attacks from communist rebels through Christmas and New Year, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said on Wednesday, after President Rodrigo Duterte rejected a holiday ceasefire.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) earlier Wednesday allowed its armed wing to "carry out tactical offensives especially against attacking troops of the enemy, particularly those who have perpetrated massacres and extrajudicial killings and who are notorious for grave abuses and violations of human rights."

"Kung mayroon mang banta ang CPP-NPA ay ano ba ang bago? Dati naman silang nand'yan na, mayroong mga armas," Esperon said, reacting to the CPP threat in a public briefing.

(If there is a threat from the CPP-NPA, what is new? They have been there for a long time, bearing arms.)

"We should be prepared for that. Kung mayroon silang gagawing kaguluhan, nakahanda ang ating mga tropa," he added.

(If they will create chaos, our troops are ready.)

