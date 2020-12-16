Troops ready for Red holiday attacks after Duterte rejects ceasefire: security adviser
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 16 2020 02:12 PM
Re, holiday, Christmas 2020, holiday truce, holiday ceasefire, CPP NPA, Hermogenes Esperon
- /entertainment/12/16/20/former-actor-edgar-quizon-son-of-dolphy-has-passed-away
- /overseas/12/16/20/india-records-26355-new-covid-19-cases
- /business/12/16/20/adb-focusing-on-infra-health-as-lending-to-ph-to-hit-94-billion-in-next-3-years
- /sports/12/16/20/sotto-getting-stronger-making-an-impact-defensively-for-team-ignite
- /news/12/16/20/1114-schools-nominated-for-dry-run-of-face-to-face-classes-next-month