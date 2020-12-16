PNP-HPG nanita ng PUVs, commuters na di sumusunod sa health protocols
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 16 2020 08:43 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, PNP, PNP HPG, highway patrol group, kalsada, health protocols, commuter, commuter patrol
- /video/news/12/16/20/mental-health-expert-may-tips-para-iwasan-ang-holiday-blues-sa-pandemya
- /video/news/12/16/20/distribusyon-ng-allowance-ng-plm-students-dinumog
- /video/news/12/16/20/mula-wuhan-hanggang-buong-daigdig-paano-kumalat-ang-covid-19
- /video/life/12/16/20/mga-christmas-village-patok-sa-baguio
- /news/12/16/20/fda-sumagot-kung-nangungulelat-ba-ang-pilipinas-sa-bakunahan-vs-covid-19