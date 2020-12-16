Philippine cybersecurity should be strengthened: official

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Philippines should strengthen its currently underfunded cybersecurity systems, an official said on Wednesday.

An "operations center" against cyberattacks under the Department of Information and Communications Technology is not yet complete, said National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon.

"Dapat lang palakasin iyon, iyon ang sinasabi ko doon dahil underfunded ang DICT tungkol sa cybersecurity," he said in a public briefing.

(That should be strengthened, that's what I was saying, because the DICT in underfunded when it comes to cybersecurity.)

An inter-agency coordinating committee which Esperon is part of has identified and is addressing problems with cybersecurity, he said, declining to detail this.

"Ngunit kailangan talagang palakasan natin ang ating cybersecurity systems at ang ating infrastructure for this," he said.

(Our cybersecurity systems and our infrastructure for this should be really strengthened.)

Esperon made the statement in relation to the cybersecurity implications of the pending renewal of the legislative franchise of third telco player DITO, where a China-owned firm has a 40-percent stake.

DITO has "plans and programs for cybersecurity," and the firms' operations center for this is manned by an "all- Filipino team" that uses US-developed applications, he said.

"Sa nakita ko, nakakasiguro ako na ang cybersecurity set-up ng DITO ay sapat. It was what we required," Esperon said.

(Based on what I saw, I am sure that the cybersecurity set-up of DITO is enough.)

