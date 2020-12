Instead of arrests, cops may hand out face shields, masks to violators - PNP Spokesman

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Police officers will not necessarily arrest people who will leave their homes without face shields and face masks, as they may instead supply these to the violators instead, the spokesman of the Philippine National Police said Wednesday.

PBGen. Ildebrandi Usana said the PNP received donations of face masks and shields and the cops will use these as they enforce guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19.

"During the press conference, sabi po ng aming Chief PNP Gen. Debold Sinas, hindi naman kailangan na right away magkakaroon po ng sanctions. Posible po na kung may dala-dala na rin po ang ating kapulisan na mga face shield o masks para po sa mga mamamayan, puwede pong ipamahagi itong mga itong personal protective equipment para sa kanilang kapakanan," he told ANC's Headstart.

(During the press conferene, our Chief PNP, Gen. Debold Sinas, said we don't have to impose sanctions right away. It's possible that if the police officers have face shields or masks for our citizens, they can give away these personal protective equipment.)

"What we understand is it is the local government unit that will be issuing appropriate sanctions with regard to the compliance to the guidelines of the IATF," he said.

Sinas was also quoted in news reports as saying parties are prohibited during the holiday season. Usana said this includes family reunions at home.

The PNP expects influx of people outside their homes during this Christmastime, and underscores that this may lead to a rise in COVID-19 infections. Usana said the police force hopes these individuals will comply with the policies and discipline themselves.