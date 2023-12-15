Home  >  News

Imee Marcos says now not the time to review 'Aquino Constitution'

Posted at Dec 15 2023 11:50 PM

Sen. Imee Marcos said that while she would not defend the "Aquino Constitution" that was enacted "post-Martial Law and post Marcos," she emphasized anew on Friday (December 15) that it is not the time to push for charter change.
