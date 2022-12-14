Home  >  News

Ex-agri chief Piñol on cyber libel case win: Press freedom is not absolute

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2022 12:10 AM

A former Philippine agriculture chief lauded the guilty verdict for a journalist who was convicted of cyber libel for a 2017 Facebook post that mentioned his alleged wealth.

Emmanuel Piñol claims the court ruling shows press freedom is not absolute. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 14, 2022
 
