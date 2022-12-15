Home  >  News

PH Senate panel to probe China’s aggression in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2022 11:49 PM

A Philippine Senate panel vowed to investigate China’s recent aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

The move follows the reported swarming of Chinese vessels near the Philippine island of Palawan and the Chinese Coast Guard’s forcible seizure of rocket debris from a Philippine Navy ship. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2022
