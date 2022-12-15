Home > News PH Senate panel to probe China’s aggression in West PH Sea ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2022 11:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Philippine Senate panel vowed to investigate China’s recent aggression in the West Philippine Sea. The move follows the reported swarming of Chinese vessels near the Philippine island of Palawan and the Chinese Coast Guard’s forcible seizure of rocket debris from a Philippine Navy ship. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate West Philippine Sea China Palawan /video/news/12/15/22/palace-says-unilever-acciona-pledge-to-invest-in-ph/video/news/12/15/22/lawmakers-ok-maharlika-fund/sports/12/15/22/pba-bay-area-banking-on-youth-to-handle-san-miguel/news/12/15/22/house-oks-national-citizens-service-training-program-bill/entertainment/12/15/22/mariah-carey-dethrones-taylor-swift-in-billboard-chart