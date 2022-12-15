Home  >  News

Palace says Unilever, Acciona pledge to invest in PH after meeting with Marcos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2022 11:47 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is back in Manila after concluding his three-day working visit to Brussels.

This report tells us about the multibillion-peso investment pledges he secured during his meetings with business leaders there. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2022
