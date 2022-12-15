Home > News Palace says Unilever, Acciona pledge to invest in PH after meeting with Marcos ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2022 11:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is back in Manila after concluding his three-day working visit to Brussels. This report tells us about the multibillion-peso investment pledges he secured during his meetings with business leaders there. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos Belgium ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit investments /business/12/16/22/nations-end-1st-talks-for-indo-pacific-economic-framework/sports/12/16/22/tennis-raducanu-jabeur-prep-for-2023-with-abu-dhabi-clash/entertainment/12/16/22/watch-sb19-performs-despite-downpour-at-ccp-show/sports/12/16/22/pba-cone-says-ginebra-bracing-for-magnolia-comeback/news/12/16/22/bangkay-ng-babaeng-may-mga-saksak-at-nakaposas-natagpuan-sa-pampanga