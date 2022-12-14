Home  >  News

Former PH officials face Senate probe on COVID-19 vaccine purchase deals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2022 12:02 AM

Philippine officials from the Rodrigo Duterte administration face senators probing the government’s COVID vaccine purchase deals.

Central to Wednesday’s hearing, the millions of vaccine doses that have reportedly gone to waste. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 14, 2022
 
