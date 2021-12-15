Home  >  News

Should presidential bets woo Duterte for endorsement?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2021 10:45 PM

Growing speculation in the Philippines over who will likely be endorsed by President Rodrigo Duterte, now that his anointed bet officially backs out of the 2022 presidential race.

A political expert said Duterte's own withdrawal of his senatorial bid does not signify he is ready to bow out of politics next year. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2021
 
