Pacquiao isusulong ang Charter change pag nanalo sa 2022

Posted at Dec 15 2021 11:27 PM

Pinangakuan ng tulong ni presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao ang ilang kababayang dumulog sa kanya nang mag-ikot siya sa Davao region. Sinabi rin niyang kasama sa kanyang mga plano ang pagsusulong ng Charter change. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 15 Disyembre 2021

