Recto to gov't: Make COVID-19 vaccines available to all Filipinos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 11:23 PM

The Senate Pro Tempore advised government against purchasing the cheapest available COVID-19 vaccine, even as he questioned the supposed absence of a concrete vaccination program for Filipinos. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2020
 
