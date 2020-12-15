Pagpapakabit ng AutoSweep RFID stickers sa San Juan, dinagsa

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Dagsa na ang mga motorista para sa pagpapakabit ng AutoSweep RFID sticker sa city hall ng San Juan, Martes ng umaga.

Madaling araw pa lang ng Martes mahaba na ang pila sa palibot ng San Juan City Hall.

Ang serbisyo ng pagpapakabit ng AutoSweep RFID sticker ay para lang sa mga residente ng San Juan.

Marami ang nagpalipas ng gabi sa kalsada para mauna sa pagpapakabit ng sticker.

Ipinapatupad doon ang first come, first serve at tanging 2,000 lang ang makakabitan ng RFID sticker.

Sa mga nais na humabol sa pagpapakabit, ang kailangan lang ipakita ay ang proof of residency, accomplished form ng AutoSweep ID, at P200.

Hindi naman tumatagal ng 10 minuto ang pagpapakabit ng RFID sticker sa lugar

- TeleRadyo 15 Disyembre 2020