NLEX operator seeks more time to fix RFID mess

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 12:14 AM

The operator of the Philippines' North Luzon Expressway seeks more time to fix its problematic cashless toll collection system. 

Meanwhile, the company's business permits in Valenzuela City remains suspended. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 14, 2020
