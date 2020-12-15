Home  >  News

Mga simbahan sa QC naghahanda na para sa Simbang Gabi

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 05:16 PM

MAYNILA - Puspusan na ang paghahandang ginagawa ng ilang mga simbahan sa Quezon City, isang araw bago magsimula ang Simbang Gabi.

Sa Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao, bilang mahigpit na pagsunod sa health protocol, nakahanda na sa entrance ng simbahan angpagkuha ng temperatura sa mga magsisimba, at dinagdagan din ang mga alcohol dispenser.

Ang mga nagtitinda naman ay nakapuwesto na rin.

Sa Sacred Heart Parish Church sa Scout Ybardolaza, handa na rin ang mga nagtitinda ng puto bumbong at bibingka kasabay ng pagsisimula ng Simbang Gabi.

Sa St. Peter's Church sa Commonwealth Avenue naman ay naglagay ng caution tape sa mga upuan at markers para mapanatili ang physical distancing.

Sa labas naman ng simbahan, nakaposte na ang mga pulis para matiyak ang seguridad ng mga magsisimba.

Alas-5 ng umaga magsisimula ang Simbang Gabi bukas sa mga nabanggit na simbahan.

- TeleRadyo 15 Disyembre 2020
