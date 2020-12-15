Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Mga deboto maagang nagpunta sa Quiapo Church para sa Simbang Gabi

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 07:09 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Nagbukas ang maraming simbahan ngayon para sa unang araw ng Simbang Gabi. Sa Quiapo Church, maagang dumating ang mga dadalo sa misa habang nakaalerto naman ang mga pulis para mapanatili ang seguridad at tiyaking nasusunod ang health protocols. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Martes, 15 Disyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   relihiyon   Catholicism   Simbang Gabi   Pasko   Christmas   Quiapo Church   Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene   health protocols   Covid-19 pandemic   TV Patrol   Jeffrey Hernaez  