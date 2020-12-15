Mga deboto maagang nagpunta sa Quiapo Church para sa Simbang Gabi
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 15 2020 07:09 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, relihiyon, Catholicism, Simbang Gabi, Pasko, Christmas, Quiapo Church, Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, health protocols, Covid-19 pandemic, TV Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez
- /business/12/15/20/pamimili-ng-noche-buena-products-sa-supermarkets-matumal-pa
- /video/news/12/15/20/pagpapatupad-ng-physical-distancing-sa-divisoria-pahirapan
- /life/12/15/20/look-gretchen-ho-reaches-campaign-target-of-giving-away-1000-bikes
- /entertainment/12/15/20/singaporean-duo-look-to-make-ph-splash-with-song-about-mental-health-during-pandemic
- /news/12/15/20/knowledge-channel-culture-commission-launch-video-lessons-on-reading-proficiency